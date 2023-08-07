President Ilham Aliyev bestows "Sharaf" Order on Yuli Gusman

7 August 2023 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree awarding Yuli Gusman with the "Sharaf" Order for his great merits in the development of cultural ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

Yuli Gusman is a Soviet, Russian and Azerbaijani film director and actor. He worked at Azerbaijanfilm where he created and directed stage performances. In the 1970s and the 1980s he worked as manager and director of the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Musical Comedy and the Song Theatre. He has directed seven films.

