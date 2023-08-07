Aframax tanker named Shusha completes its maiden voyage

7 August 2023 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

The first voyage of the Aframax tanker named Shusha, which was acquired by SA Maritime AFEZCO, a joint venture established on a parity basis with the approval of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has been successfully completed. Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

The vessel, managed by ASCO Ship Management AFEZCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASCO, was successfully loaded with crude oil in the Libyan port of Es Sider on 29 July and headed for the port of Augusta, Italy.

The first voyage of the Aframax tanker has been successfully completed and the cargo has been safely offloaded from the vessel at the port of destination.

It is important to note that each of the 3 Aframax tankers purchased by the SA Maritime AFEZCO joint venture has a deadweight (gross tonnage) of about 115,000 tonnes and they will be operated under the flag of Azerbaijan in waters outside the Caspian Sea.

It should also be added that the purchase of Aframax tankers was made possible with the direct support and attention of President Ilham Aliyev. In addition, these huge vessels were named in honor of our historical lands of great importance for the Azerbaijani people, in accordance with the recommendations and instructions of the head of the country.

---

