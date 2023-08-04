Representative of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry meets with journalists from USA [PHOTOS]

4 August 2023 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, informed journalists from the United States about the situation in the region, Azernews reports, a tweet by Aykhan Hajizada.

The tweet reads that glad to meet in Azerbaijan with a group of journalists and media representatives from the United States, including the members of the UN Correspondents Association, accredited UN. We had an interactive discussion on the current state of affairs in and around our region.

Glad to meet in #Azerbaijan with group of #journalists & media representatives from the United States, including the members of the UN Correspondents Association @UNCANews, accredited @UN.



