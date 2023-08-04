Group of Ukrainian children affected by war brought to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

4 August 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

A group of 30 Ukrainian children who suffered from the war in Ukraine were brought to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Children participating in the camp, organized by the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, will be involved in 14-day rehabilitation activities in the cities of Baku, Shamakhi, Gabala, and Shaki.

The emotional state of such children will be stabilized through individual consultations, group therapy, meditation and yoga classes, psychosocial trainings and master classes conducted by professional psychologists, and their integration into society will be ensured.

English courses, excursions to historical places and museums of our country will be organized for them.

---

