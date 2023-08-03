Armenia continues to commit provocations against Azerbaijan's State Border

3 August 2023 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia continues provocations at the entrance to the Lachin State Border checkpoint. A convoy carrying "humanitarian cargo" for the Armenian population living in the Garabagh Economic District of Azerbaijan without agreement with the Azerbaijan has been standing on the pass opposite the Lachin border checkpoint since 26 July, Azernews reports.

Two more lorries intending to enter the Garabagh Economic District of Azerbaijan arrived on 2 August at the territory where other lorries are parked. Thus, the number of vehicles in the convoy reached 21.

This once again testifies to Armenia's nefarious intentions, provocative actions, and attempts to inflame tension. Despite Azerbaijan's repeated warnings that no goods will be allowed into our sovereign territories without agreement with our country, statements about the possibility of using the Aghdam-Khankendi road to transport goods to our territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, Armenia's insistence on using the Lachin border checkpoint is yet another attempt to mislead the public. Armenia's actions on the border have the character of a political show, manipulation, and provocation.

It should be noted that since 23 April, i.e. from the day of the establishment of the "Lachin" state border crossing point, and up to now, more than 2 thousand residents of Garabagh have been provided with passage to and from Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz