Registration to Mother Language - Azerbaijani School continues [VIDEO]

1 August 2023 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Registration for the Mother Language - Azerbaijani School project is ongoing. The goal of the project is to create an opportunity for distance learning of the native language for Azerbaijanis living abroad.

In the initial stage, within the project, which will cover the 2023-2024 academic year, teaching will be organized online 2-3 times a week according to a predetermined schedule. Classes will be conducted by experienced specialists based on the interactive training method. The content of the educational program includes detailed information about the history, literature, geography and culture of Azerbaijan in addition to the native language.

The curriculum prepared by local experts is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels covering 3 age groups. Participants who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate at the end of the training.

So far, hundreds of our compatriots living in more than 20 foreign countries have applied for the project. Those who register to the school will have the opportunity to join Azerbaijani language classes in groups according to their age and language level, as well as time zones. Classes will start on September 15.

The last date of registration for Mother Language - Azerbaijan School is August 12. It is possible to register to the school through the http://anadili.agma.az/ platform.

For more information about the project, you can contact +994 51 226 71 21 and email [email protected]

Introductory video for registration: https://youtu.be/P5BJfb6Wp8o

Social media: https://linktr.ee/anadili

---

