Group of American journalists and media experts visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam [PHOTO]

1 August 2023 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

A group of American journalists and media experts recently visited Azerbaijan's Aghdam City, recently liberated from Armenian occupation. The journalists and experts came from the United States, and were able to see the destruction caused by the occupation with their own eyes, Azernews reports.

The group visited the Juma (Friday) Mosque in Aghdam and was informed about the consequences of Armenian vandalism, including the destruction of the Bread Museum and the Drama Theater. They also visited the Imaret complex, which houses the palace of the founder of the Karabakh Khanate, Panahali Khan.

The Mexican journalist and Canal Once anchor Federico Lamont was particularly struck by what he saw at the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima. He said that the destruction in Aghdam reminded him of what he saw there. He also said that those who committed these crimes must be tried and convicted not only by UNESCO for the destruction of cultural monuments but also in The Hague.

The journalists and media experts were also informed about the work on the restoration of the city. Currently, the city plan is being prepared, and after its approval, a tender will be announced. It is expected that 100,000 people will live in the restored Aghdam, and modern infrastructure will be built according to the "smart city" concept. This will include eco-transport, including a tram line and about 79 km of bike paths. Parks and open spaces will also be established, making up 20 percent of the city's territory.

The priority at the current stage is the restoration of historical sites with the help of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture. The foreign journalists and media experts were able to witness the progress of this work and were also informed about the demining process in Aghdam.

The visit of the American journalists and media experts to Aghdam is a testament to the importance of the city and the destruction caused by the Armenian occupation. It is hoped that the restoration of the city will be successful and that justice will be served for the crimes committed.

