Another 53 residents have been transferred to Lachin [PHOTO]

31 July 2023 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former IDPs to the reconstructed town of Lachin continues. On 31 July, another migrant caravan left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Baku's Garadagh district, Azernews reports.

The State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, at this stage 12 more families - 53 people - have been relocated to Lachin town.

As a result of the victory won by the courageous Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Muzaffar Ilham Aliyev, the IDPs managed to return to their homeland voluntarily, safely, and with dignity after 30 years. Residents of Lachin town, which has become more beautiful and improved, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by comprehensive care of the state, to the courageous Azerbaijani Army that saved our lands from occupation, to our heroic soldiers and officers, and honored our martyrs who fell on the way.

The resettlement families will live in the houses they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the instructions of the head of state after the end of the occupation.

The permanent resettlement of 180 families, i.e. 700 people, in Lachin, has been ensured.

---

