Prospects of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed

31 July 2023 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Walid bin Abdulkerim Al-Khureiji in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields and exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral ties, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shahin Abdullayev attended the meeting.

---

