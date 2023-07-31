President of Uganda received delegation from ASAN service [PHOTOS]

31 July 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation headed by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizen Service and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is on a visit to the Republic of Uganda, Azernews reports, citing State Agency.

The President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni received the delegation within the frame of this visit.

Ulvi Mehdiyev conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of Uganda.

The chairman of the State Agency thanked the Ugandan side for actively supporting the initiatives put forward by the Republic of Azerbaijan within the framework of our chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and assured him that Azerbaijan will provide strongest support to Uganda's chairmanship of the Movement as a member of the trio.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the State Agency informed about the activities of "ASAN service" centers that were created 11 years ago as part of the broad-scale reforms in the field of public administration at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the innovations applied in the field of providing public services, the centralized Electronic Document Control (EDC) system, and presented the concept of "ASAN service" to President Museveni.

The President of Uganda expressed his gratitude for the greetings, in turn asking him to convey his greetings to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing the importance of introducing the "ASAN service" concept also in the Republic of Uganda, he thanked the Azerbaijani side for the support provided in this regard. He gave a corresponding task to start the transition of the "ASAN service" to the ESD system in his country.

In the end, the President of the Republic of Uganda was presented with a souvenir made by the "ABAD" family. The visit of the delegation to the Republic of Uganda is continuing and as part of the visit, it is planned to open a Service Center based on the concept of "ASAN service" in Hoima, Uganda

Over 14 state structures will offer more than 30 services there.

---

