High assessment given to our Army by Commander-in-Chief

29 July 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

On July 29, the current operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in the Karabakh economic region where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed was analyzed at a meeting headed by Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports.

"High assessment given to our Army by the Commander-in-Chief increases responsibility of personnel even more" said Colonel General Zakir Hasanov

At the meeting the Minister touched upon the recent intensification of the use of radio interference by illegal Armenian armed formations in our territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, against the GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger planes of local and foreign airlines.

In order to maintain the professionalism, practical skills and combat effectiveness of the units at a high level, it is important to organize exercises conducted by the troops in accordance with the real combat conditions, regularly clarify operational plans, as well as pay special attention to further improve the quality of training.

During the meeting, the issues of combat training and comprehensive support of troops, especially preparation for winter, were discussed in the new training period, and a number of upcoming tasks were brought to the commanders of the relevant branches of troops.

The importance of strictly observing safety rules and taking the necessary firefighting measures when carrying out service and combat tasks was emphasized.

