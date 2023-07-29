Commission on toponyms of Western Azerbaijan established in ANAS [PHOTOS]

29 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

In order to ensure the implementation of the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan of 19 July 2023 "On Amendments to the Rules of State Registration of Acts of Citizenship", approved by the relevant Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan of 31 October 2003, a Commission of the Presidium of ANAS was established, Azernews reports.

The President of ANAS, academician Isa Habibbeyli addressed the meeting held for this purpose. Noting that President Ilham Aliyev has been carrying out purposeful, large-scale, and systematic work in the direction of West Azerbaijan since December 2022, the academician noted that decisions have already been taken on the initiative of the West Azerbaijan community at the level of the UN, UNESCO and other international organizations of the world, and even discussions are underway at the level of the European Union. He noted that the issue of West Azerbaijan, along with its socio-political, historical, and scientific significance, has already become part of the negotiation process with Armenia due to the foresight of President Ilham Aliyev and is de facto a subject of discussion at the international level.

Isa Habibbeyli said ANAS has responded to the President's calls regarding West Azerbaijan and has taken systematic decisions in this direction from the first day. He underlined that large-scale works have already been carried out and by the decision of the Presidium of ANAS, the History Department of Western Azerbaijan at the Bakikhanov Institute of History, the Folklore Department of Western Azerbaijan at the Institute of Folklore, and the Toponymy Department at the Nasimi Institute of Linguistics have been established. Nasimi Institute of Linguistics. At the same time, it was informed that the Coordinating Council of ANAS on Western Azerbaijan Studies has been established and several meetings have already been held, while the work on the dictionary of the encyclopedia has been continued by the working group established for the preparation of "Encyclopaedia of Western Azerbaijan". said that the dictionary will be discussed by the Presidium and the Coordinating Council on Western Azerbaijan Studies in September. He also said that the maps available at the Geodesy and Cartography Agency of the Institute of History and Oriental Studies of ANAS, the Institute of Geography of the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Geodesy and Cartography Agency of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will be discussed and a unified decision will be made. Besides, he noted that the Toponymy Department of the Institute of Linguistics will prepare a "Collection of Toponyms" reflecting the restoration of the toponyms changed by Armenians.

Academician Isa Habibbeyli informed that these days another issue related to West Azerbaijan has been put before ANAS. He noted that the relevant decree signed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, "Rules of State Registration of Acts of Citizenship" approved by Decision No. 145 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 31 October 2003 was amended and "Rules of State Registration of Acts of Citizenship" 1.5-1 was amended as follows: "When carrying out state registration of acts of citizenship, births, marriages and deaths to the Civil Registry Department and Consular Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The head of ANAS has already said that from now on ANAS will provide opinions and recommendations for the names of places in the Republic of Armenia to be recorded in accordance with the historical toponyms of Azerbaijan during the state registration of births, marriages, and deaths in the civil status registration department and consular office, citizenship acts, representation of the executive power. He noted that the names of places before the historical toponyms were changed by Armenians will be clarified in the same form and a conclusion will be given.

After the speech, MP, chairman of the Community of Western Azerbaijan Aziz Alakbarli expressed gratitude to the leadership of ANAS for the systematic research conducted in the Academy on Western Azerbaijan. Aziz Alakbarli said he was born in Garalar village of Vedi district of West Azerbaijan, and by the decision of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Armenian SSR Vedi district was named Ararat district, and Garalar village was named Aralez. He noted that since 1935 the historical toponyms belonging to our people in Western Azerbaijan were subjected to genocide and systematically changed by Armenians. The head of the community said that along with toponyms one of the important factors is the collection of micro toponyms belonging to our people in West Azerbaijan.

Academicians Arif Hashimov, Govhar Bakhshaliyeva, Professor Kerim Shukurov, Doctor of Geographical Sciences Zakir Eminov, Doctor of Philosophy in History Jabi Bahramov, and Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor Elchin Ismailov spoke and expressed their opinions and proposals during the discussions.

Later, a commission chaired by Academician Govhar Bakhshalieva and Deputy Professor Nadir Mammadli was set up at ANAS to ensure the implementation of the said decision and provide prompt conclusions and recommendations.

Speaking at the end, academician Isa Habibbeyli said that today the main work of the Academy is to promote the ideology of Azerbaijanism authored by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and developed by President Ilham Aliyev, guided by the challenges of the modern era. He said the studies related to West Azerbaijan are also an important branch of this ideology and are responsibly carried out by our scientists.

