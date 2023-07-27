Fuzuli City to become one of most beautiful places in Azerbaijan

27 July 2023 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

“The city of Fuzuli will become one of the most interesting and beautiful places in Azerbaijan in the coming years” - Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov said this in a letter to Prime Minister Ali Asadov following his visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter stressed that during the visit the Uzbek delegation witnessed the development of Azerbaijan in all spheres due to successfully implemented transformations.

It also expressed confidence that the agreements reached in transport and logistics, energy, industrial cooperation, agriculture, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and other spheres will be consistently implemented for the benefit of the two brotherly nations.

