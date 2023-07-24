President of Neftçi football club was dismissed from his post

24 July 2023 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Kamran Guliyev has been relieved of his post as president of Neftchi football club, Azernews reports, with reference to the information about it disseminated by the club.

The representative of the capital wished him success in his future activities.

Note that under the leadership of Kamran Guliyev, who has headed the club since 2018, Neftchi won 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals in the national championships.

