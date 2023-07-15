Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to intensify work of border delimitation commissions - President of EC

15 July 2023 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

"The negotiations were substantial. Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to intensify the work of border delimitation commissions. The EU will be ready to provide financial assistance to the construction of a railway connection in the South Caucasus. We have also discussed possible concrete steps that will help normalize the situation in the South Caucasus," President of the European Council, Charles Michel said journalists, following the meeting with President of the Republic Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azernews reports.

Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz