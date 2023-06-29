Azernews.Az

29 June 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Ambassadress to France condemns attack on journalists of AZTV

Leyla Abdullayeva, Azerbaijani Ambassadress to France, condemned the attack on the employees of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC on June 28 in France, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Ambassadress.

The tweet reads that we condemn the attack that took place in Paris against the employees of Azerbaijan Television. She also noted that the embassy will take appropriate measures to find and punish the perpetrators of this act against journalism.

