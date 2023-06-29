Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army visits several combat positions [PHOTOS]

29 June 2023 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day and Gurban Bayram, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and other officials of the Ministry visited the command of the Land Forces and the military units stationed in the Karabakh economic region, Azernews reports.

First, Colonel General K. Valiyev held an official meeting with the command staff at the Land Forces Combat Operation Center and heard reports on the operational situation.

The Chief of the General Staff accordingly delivered the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and gave relevant instructions on maintaining the combat capability of the units at a high level and effective use of weapons and equipment for accurate and timely accomplishment of tasks.

Colonel General K. Valiyev congratulated the military personnel on the occasion of the holidays and wished them success in their service activities.

Then the Chief of the General Staff attended the military units stationed in the Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions and several combat positions. Colonel General K. Valiyev met with the military personnel, enquired about the service-combat activity and conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Defense on the occasion of the holidays.

He set relevant tasks regarding the better organization and conduct of combat duty, increasing the vigilance of servicemen, as well as resolute suppression of any provocation.

In the end, a feast of sacrifice and joint lunch were held.

