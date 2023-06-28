US State Department congratulates Muslim world on Eid al-Adha [PHOTO]

28 June 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

US State Department has congratulated the Muslim world on Eid al-Adha.

"Warmest wishes for a blessed and joyous Eid al-Adha. May your time during this holiday and throughout the year be filled with peace, happiness, and good health," said on Twitter.

Every year world’s Muslims celebrate one of the most sacred holidays of the Islamic world, Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the pilgrimage to Mecca known as Hajj.

The Islamic holiday symbolizes the highest human qualities and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s faith and devotion to God.

