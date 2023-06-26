Turkish Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day [PHOTO]

26 June 2023 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day (June 26).

"Congratulations to Azerbaijan on the 105th anniversary of the Armed Forces. We will continue to be one fist and one heart with the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, which selflessly serve peace and security," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Following a decree signed by President Heydar Aliyev on May 22, 1998, June 26 was announced a national holiday - the Day of the Armed Forces - and it has been celebrated in Azerbaijan since then.

Azerbaijan's first military unit was created on June 26, 1918.

After that, the government issued a decree on military conscription in the country. In a short period of time, substantial results were achieved in the construction of the national army in Azerbaijan.

The existence and glorious history of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces is closely connected with the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The 44-day Patriotic War brilliantly demonstrates the bravery of the Azerbaijani military, and the honor and accuracy of all the combat tasks set before it.



