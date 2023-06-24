Azerbaijan determines principles of its space activity

24 June 2023 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The principles of space activities, reflected in the new draft law "On Space Activities" in Azerbaijan, are defined. It was discussed in the third reading at today's session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) Azernews reports, citing Milli Majlis.

In accordance with the bill, the space activity will be based on the principles of the peaceful use of outer space, protection of national interests, rational use of space resources, state control over national activities, safety of space activities and space industry, reducing the impact of space debris on the environment.

The bill was put to a vote and passed on the third reading.

In accordance with the “State Program for the Establishment and Development of the Space Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan”, approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2009, the implementation of modern space projects has begun in Azerbaijan. By Order No. 885 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 3, 2010, the Open Joint Stock Company Azercosmos (Azercosmos OJSC) was established.

In 2013, the telecommunications satellite Azerspace-1 was launched into orbit, in 2014 – the Earth observation satellite Azersky, and in 2018 – the telecommunications satellite Azerspace-2.

By Decree No. 1326 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 27, 2021, a legal entity of public law “Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos)” was established under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

