Spanish professor takes part in experience exchange at Ganja State University [PHOTOS]

24 June 2023 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Professor Oriol Abellan Aynes from UCAM San Antonio Murcia in the Kingdom of Spain visited Ganja State University (GSU). He participated in a week-long Erasmus+ KA1 exchange at the Faculty of Education, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the university.

The professor conducted master classes at the university and observed an aptitude test. Oriol Abellan Ains' exchange program at GSU ended today. On this occasion, GSU Rector Yusif Yusibov held a meeting with the Spanish guest. The meeting was attended by the Director of the University`s Innovations Department, Vasif Hasanov, the Head of the Department, Razim Aliyev, and the Head of the International Relations Department, Ruslan Mammadov.

Rector Yusif Yusibov spoke about existing cooperation relations with UCAM San Antonio University of Murcia and the importance of mutual exchange of experience. Oriol Abellan Aynes highly appreciated the conditions created for teachers and students at Ganja State University, as well as the organization of the educational process.

The guest met with employees of the physical training and sports department of the Pedagogical faculty. In addition, he met with other teaching staff of the university.

