Turkish Ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion National Salvation Day [PHOTO]

15 June 2023 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of June 15 - National Salvation Day.

"I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on June 15 - the Day of National Salvation," he said on Twitter.

June 15 is one of the most remarkable days in the history of Azerbaijan’s statehood. The day celebrates the National Salvation Day- the beginning of a new and invaluable stage in the history of independent Azerbaijan.

For Azerbaijanis, this is one of the country’s most memorable days, marking the historical return of the national leader Heydar Aliyev from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to capital Baku in 1993.

