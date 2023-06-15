Laos President congratulates Azerbaijani President on occasion of National Salvation Day

15 June 2023 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith has sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of National Salvation Day.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Lao people and on my own behalf, I would like to convey my warmest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and through You to the friendly people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I believe that the friendly relations and cooperation between the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be further strengthened and flourished in the years to come for the benefits of our two peoples.

May I wish Your Excellency good health, personal well-being and great success in your noble endeavors, as well as the people of Azerbaijan continued peace and prosperity.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Thongloun Sisoulith

President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

---

