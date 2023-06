13 June 2023 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared an Instagram post related to First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdogan, Azernews reports.

The post reads: “I am glad to see my dear sister Emine Erdogan in Baku! Azerbaijan and Türkiye always stand by each other. Our unity, our strength lies exactly in this! May the Almighty protect our peoples!”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz