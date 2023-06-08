Azerbaijani armed positions subjected fire

8 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On June 7, at 22:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Brun settlement of the Garakilsa region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Ahmadli settlement of the Lachin region, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

On June 8, at 07:40, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of Shusha city.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

