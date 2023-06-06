The Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces is on a visit to Italy

6 June 2023 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov is paying a visit to Italy at the invitation of the Chief of the Italian Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

Vice Admiral S. Bakirov, who participated in the opening ceremony of the 8th Seafuture 2023 Exhibition & Business Convention held at the La Spezia Naval Base, met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy, Mr. Guido Crosetto. The sides held a detailed exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the 8th Seafuture 2023 Exhibition & Business Convention is held with the participation of naval forces commanders from 25 countries, delegations from 36 countries and heads of various leading defense industry companies.



