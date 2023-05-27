From Zuzana Čaputová, President of the Slovak Republic

27 May 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the citizens of the Slovak Republic, as well as on behalf of myself, I congratulate you on the National Holiday of your country- Independence Day.

I am convinced that now more than ever, close international cooperation is needed in many areas, such as climate change and related social and economic challenges, energy, hybrid threats, and also Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, which disrupts the global security and economic architecture.

Dear Mr. President, I wish You and the citizens of Azerbaijan peace, development, stability, prosperity, progress in building a democratic society, and I believe that the relations between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully in all areas of mutual interest and for the benefit of the citizens of both our states.

Sincerely,

Zuzana Čaputová,

President of the Slovak Republic

---

