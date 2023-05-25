Prime Minister of Thailand sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

25 May 2023 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand General Prayut Chan-o-cha has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, I have the honor to extend my sincere congratulations to the Republic of Azerbaijan and her people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day.

Thailand and Azerbaijan have enjoyed friendly relations for over the past three decades. I am confident that our relations will be further strengthened in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

Accept, Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration.

General Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand

---

