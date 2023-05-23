President of Gabon sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

23 May 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

It gives me great pleasure to extend my sincere congratulations to you on behalf of the people, the government of Gabon, and on my own behalf on the occasion of 28 May - the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you good health and happiness, and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I would like to reiterate my commitment to elevate the ties of friendship between Gabon and Azerbaijan to a higher level in line with the interests of our peoples.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

With deep respect,

Ali Bongo Ondimba

President of the Republic of Gabon

---

