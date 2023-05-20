President of Islamic Republic of Mauritania sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

20 May 2023 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

President of Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Your Excellency and dear Brother,

On the occasion of your county`s Independence Day celebrations, I am pleased to express the warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, wishing to the friendly people of Azerbaijan more progress and prosperity.

I also reiterate to Your excellency our keenness to continue efforts to strengthen and develop the existing cooperative relations between our countries to serve the interests of our friendly peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, the assurance of my highest consideration," El Ghazouani emphasized in his letter.

---

