Deputy Speaker of Hungarian National Assembly visits ASU

A meeting was held with the Deputy Chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly Sandor Lejak at Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL), Azernews reports.

Academician Kamal Abdulla, the president of AUL, noted that Azerbaijan and Hungary are friendly countries. Cooperation in scientific, cultural, humanitarian and other fields, based on mutual trust and support, developed dynamically and rose to the level of strategic partnership.

"We are very glad to welcome you as a guest at our university. We have close relations with our Hungarian colleagues. We would like our scientific and cultural relations to develop further. These relations can also take place within the framework of teacher and student exchange. Thus, a new page will be opened in our partnership and friendship relations", the President added.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and kind words, the guest spoke about active cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in political, economic, educational and other fields. It was noted that new approaches are being applied in the management of higher education institutions in Hungary.

So, universities are managed by certain funds. This also creates favorable opportunities for taking more prompt and adequate steps regarding any issue.

"There are suitable opportunities for establishing cooperation relations with the university operating in Kecskemét, Hungary. I have connections with that university. We can use the opportunities provided by these relations and further expand our scientific cooperation," he said.

Kamal Abdulla highly appreciated the views of the guest and highlighted the prospects of scientific cooperation. It was noted that the center that studies the Hungarian language and culture at AUL can play an important role in this direction.

Later, the guest got acquainted with the center of Hungarian language and culture of ASU and met with students. During the meeting, students' questions were answered.

