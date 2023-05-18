Appeal of Azerbaijani Ombudsman regarding the announcement of "Human Rights Month"

18 May 2023 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

On February 22, 1998, the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who always guided the human rights factor as the main criterion in his practical activities, issued the Decree "On Measures in the Field of Ensuring Human and Civil Rights and Freedoms", as well as taking into account the goals and tasks arising from it, signed the decree on the approval of the "State Program for the Protection of Human Rights" on June 18, 1998.

Provisions related to the creation of an authorized human rights ombudsman institution in Azerbaijan were reflected in these documents for the first time, and after that, on the initiative of the National Leader, the Constitutional Law dated December 28, 2001 "On the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was adopted.

This year, 25 years have passed since the approval of that State Program, which was the first strategic document in which the provision of human rights was defined as one of the main directions of state policy.

According to the Decree of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated June 18, 2007, when the State Program was approved, June 18 was established as Human Rights Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan. This significant day has been widely celebrated in Azerbaijan for more than 15 years, and it is highly appreciated by the society as a bright manifestation of the high value attached to human rights by independent Azerbaijan.

The Ombudsman of Azerbaijan traditionally declares "Human Rights Month" in Azerbaijan from May 18 to June 18 every year. This is to strengthen activities in the field of protection and promotion of the rights of everyone, regardless of their social and legal status - the families of martyrs, war veterans, persons with disabilities, children, the elderly, refugees, former internally displaced persons, migrants and other vulnerable groups of the population, and to inform the public about the successes achieved, to serve the purpose of informing, defining the tasks ahead, to develop legal thinking and legal culture in the society, to draw attention to the need to fight against discrimination, corruption, violence, and harmful habits.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in connection with the upcoming significant day, declaring May 18 - June 18 as "Human Rights Month" in Azerbaijan, the state and local self-government bodies, scientific, educational, medical and cultural institutions, civil society institutions, including trade unions, non-governmental organizations and the media, actively join our initiative and organize a series of awareness-raising events on various topical issues dedicated to human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals.

At the same time, I invite everyone to actively participate in the free legal aid campaign announced by the Office of the Ombudsman jointly with the UN representation in Azerbaijan and the Bar Association for socially vulnerable population groups starting today.

Within the framework of this Monthly, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 25th anniversary of the approval of the "State Program for the Protection of Human Rights", various educational events on human rights, printing materials, social I believe that activity will be shown in the work of further increasing attention to the issues of restoration of violated rights by preparing videos, promoting this topic in the media and social networks, promptly considering applications, I express my thanks in advance for the contributions to be made.

