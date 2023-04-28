Russia hosts photo exhibition witin 100th anniversary of National Leader [PHOTOS]

28 April 2023 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

A photo exhibition has opened at Tsar's Tower of the Moscow Kazan Railway Station within the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event was jointly organized by the Russian Railways OJSC, the Russian University of Transport, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azernews reports via Azertag.

The photo exhibition features photographs of the great leader’s major contribution to the creation of the project as BAM’s transport curator during his work as First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers.

Before the opening ceremony, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the memorial plaque of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) participants at the Yaroslavl railway station.

Azerbaijan Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and the Russian Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev signed a tourist coupon called "Relay of generations" dedicated to the BAM construction. The coupon was presented to the headquarters of the student and youth teams of the Russian University of Transport and BAM veterans.

The Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev addressed the event.

In his speech, he emphasised that Heydar Aliyev’s personal qualities, along with his professional qualities, played a major role in the creation of BAM.

"Thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s attention, sensitivity and care, a strong team spirit was formed in the successful construction of the project in the region with difficult terrain and harsh climate. Under the guidance of the great leader, the entire BAM family was able to turn the impossible into reality. The photos displayed today capture rare moments of that history. It should also be noted that Azerbaijani specialists who came to work in this region in 1975 played a big role in BAM’s success story," the minister said.

The Assistant to the Russian President Igor Levitin briefed the participants on the work done at BAM thanks to the high managerial qualities of Heydar Aliyev.

"On 9 May 1984, as a member of the delegation participating in the ceremony of driving in a golden symbolic crutch at the Miroshnichenko railway junction, I proudly recall those years when I had the opportunity to communicate with a leader like Heydar Aliyev. The assignment of the name of Heydar Aliyev to a new station inaugurated in 2008 at the Angoya BAM station is an expression of great gratitude for his merits," said Igor Levitin.

A high-level delegation from the Russian Ministry of Transport, the leadership of CJSC Azerbaijan Railways and Russian Railways OJSC, diplomats of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia, members of the Russian public association BAM, members of the local community and the media attended the event.

The officials familiarized themselves with the photo stands and exchanged views with the exhibitors. The photo exhibition will run until 30 April.

Although construction of the 4,300 km long Baikal-Amur Mainline was launched in 1940, construction work was postponed until 1974.

More than 200 railway stations were built within the BAM project. Railway line connects over 60 cities and towns. Ten railway tunnels have been built along BAM.

The BAM line crosses 11 major rivers, and a total of 2,230 large and small bridges have been built along the line.

