Azerbaijan's border guard solemnly inaugurates newly established checkpoint

26 April 2023 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Today, Azerbaijan's State Border Services have solemnly inaugurated the newly installed checkpoint at the Lachin road with the flag raising.

According to Azernews, during the ceremony, the guard commander has saluted the state border services personnel and presented the flag of Azerbaijan for raising. Then national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

To recap, in order to prevent the illicit transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as as a response to the fact that on April 22, Armenia unilaterally, contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020 established a border checkpoint on the border with Azerbaijan at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Thus, on April 23 at 12:00, units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan installed a border checkpoint on the sovereign territories of our country, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

