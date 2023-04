25 April 2023 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

A signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has been held in Sofia.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev attended the signing ceremony.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz