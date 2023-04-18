Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker arrives in Warsaw

18 April 2023 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova paid an official visit to Poland's Warsaw, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation also includes MPs Sattar Mohbaliyev, Vugar Bayramov, Elman Mammadov, Uzili Mammadov and other officials.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova, Head of the protocol service of the Polish Sejm, and other officials welcomed the delegation at Warsaw airport.

Within the framework of the visit, Gafarova is scheduled to have meetings with Polish President and the chairmen of the Polish Seym and Senate.

Besides, she will also give speeches at the opening of the exhibition "Pearls of the Polish Heritage in Azerbaijan" at the University of Warsaw.

---

