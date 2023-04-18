Azerbaijani students studying in Turkiye will be able to cross the land border

18 April 2023 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani citizens who study at Turkish universities have been allowed to cross the land border. To do this, it will be enough for them to present a student ID card, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani embassy in Turkiye reported that Azerbaijani students studying in Turkish universities will be able to cross the land border.

According to the diplomatic mission, not only students received this permission, but their family members are allowed to enter Azerbaijan through the land border until 10 May.

It should be noted that in order to cross the state border and enter the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is enough for students to have a student ID card confirming their educational activities in Turkiye.

---

