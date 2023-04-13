Official dinner hosted in honor of Azerbaijani President in Sarajevo

13 April 2023 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

An official dinner has been hosted on behalf of members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sarajevo.

Following the dinner, skis were presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

The original of this completely handmade skis were used during the Winter Olympic Games held in Sarajevo in 1984. This gift was specially made for President Ilham Aliyev.

