President: Azerbaijan is ready for real strategic partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina

13 April 2023 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

“Strategic partnership is a special relationship. This places a great responsibility on both countries. We are ready for this responsibility,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo.

“I am sure that Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan will continue to work together as strategic partners in the true sense of the word,” the head of state pointed out.

---

