Training of Azerbaijani military pilots discussed in USA

13 April 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, who is on a visit to the USA, met with Vice Chief of the US National Guard Bureau, Lieutenant General Marc H. Sasseville, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In the meeting attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the USA Khazar Ibrahim, the current state of military cooperation within the framework of the State Partnership Program, the further development of the work in this field, the training of military pilots, as well as other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz