Human bones found during excavation in Aghdam

7 April 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Human bones were unearthed in Agdam, Azernews informs per the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the source of information, during the excavation work in the area called Ergi Plain, Aghdam district, bones similar to human skeletons were discovered and the investigation is being conducted in the Aghdam district prosecutor's office.

We should note that mass graves were discovered earlier in the liberated territories from Armenian occupation including Dashalti of Shusha district, Edilli of Khojavend district, Syrkhavand villages of Aghdam district, as well as Farrukh village of Khojaly district, and other areas. In addition, some former Armenian warmongers spoke about the mass slaughters of Azerbaijanis during the first Karabakh War in their books and memoirs.

