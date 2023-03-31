Ombudswoman: Armenian crimes yet to be adressed

31 March 2023 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Despite sufficient evidence of war crimes, crimes against humanity committed by Armenians in relation to Azerbaijanis, these actions have not yet been adequately addressed on an international level, Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva said.

She made the remarks at a conference on "Legal aspects of the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide in the context of historical facts" held in Azerbaijan’s Guba.

Aliyeva once again called on international organizations to take a decisive and fair position on these serious crimes against Azerbaijanis and to recognize the act of genocide, based on the norms of international law.

The ombudswoman noted that the existing mine problem, which led to numerous casualties, not only delays the return of IDPs but it also remains a serious obstacle to peace and large-scale restoration and construction work on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"I would like to note that in total during the second Karabakh war and in the post-war period, I prepared and sent to international organizations and courts 16 reports, 28 statements, and 33 appeals (7 of which were in video format), more than 300 press releases, as well as three videos. This activity successfully continues to this day," she added.

The official noted the importance of spreading the world about the genocide committed against Azerbaijanis.

The conference with the participation of Aliyeva, Chairman of the Community of Western Azerbaijan Aziz Alakbarli, Head of the Guba District Executive Power Ziyaddin Aliyev and other officials has been organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Guba city.

The participants of the conference first visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Guba city and laid flowers to the monument.

Furthermore, Azerbaijani officials, employees of religious denominations and local law enforcement agencies, pedagogical teams and schoolchildren, public representatives, as well as residents of other districts of the region commemorated the memory of the victims of the March 31 genocide in Guba’s Genocide Memorial Complex since early morning.

The visitors laid flowers in front of the memorial complex.

To recap, 105 years ago Armenian Dashnaks and Bolsheviks committed unprecedented atrocities against the Azerbaijani population in Baku, Shamakhi, Guba, Karabakh, Zangazur, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Ganja, and other regions, killing over 70,000 people with extreme violence, including women, old people, and children, burned the villages, expelled the inhabitants from their homes.

