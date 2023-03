31 March 2023 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on 31 March - the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

The post says: “We will not forget the crimes committed against our people and we will never allow our history to be distorted! May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.”

