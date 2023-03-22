Armenian military vehicles keep carrying military equipment to Khankendi smuggling into dirt route - MoD [VIDEO]

22 March 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Illegal Armenian armed detachments continue to transport military cargo from Armenia by using dirt roads alternative to the Shusha-Lachin road in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to the information received from the Ministry, taking advantage of the night hours and foggy weather conditions, illegal Armenian armed detachments transfer manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as fuel, water, food, and other logistic support assets to combat positions through the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road.

“The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly informed the international community with regard to the transportation of military cargo along the mentioned route,” the Ministry noted.

The Defense Ministry added that the Armenian side also uses civilian vehicles for the purpose of military transportation. Thus, civilian vehicles moving from Armenia deliver contract service manpower and military cargo to a specified point near Turshsu village of the Shusha region. Transportation of military personnel and military supplies to Khankendi by off-road military vehicles was also detected.

“We declare that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for tension that may arise hereinafter in the region,” the Ministry said.

