Azerbaijani police unearth 22-year-old crime

8 March 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

The crime of robbery committed 22 years ago in Masalli was unearthed, Azernews reports, citing the Lankaran regional group of the Interior Minister.

According to the information from the Press Service, the event has been on February 16, 2001, at around 9 p.m., 3 where masked men have entered the house of Gulhuseyn Najafov, who lived in the Yeyenkend village of Masalli district, and threatened him with a machine gun and a sawed-off rifle, and taking $500 dollars, Russian rubles (the amount is being determined), a gold ring and a mobile phone and have left the scene.

At the same time, a criminal case was initiated under Article 181 (robbery) of the Criminal Code.

The identity of the perpetrators of the crime was determined by the actions taken by the staff of the Masalli police station on the basis of the operational information received these days regarding the commission of the mentioned crime.

Thus, Jalal Gahramanov, born in 1964, a resident of Yevlakh district, who was previously convicted, was arrested, and two other people suspected of committing the crime - Jumshud Nazarov, born in 1967, and Elshan Abbasov, born in 1969, died.

Arrested Jalal Kahramanov confessed to the crime of robbery they committed together 22 years ago.

---

