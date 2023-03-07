Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with UN officials during visit in Qatar [PHOTO]

7 March 2023 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held meetings with the UN Officials in the fringe of a business trip to Qatar to participate in the Fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5), Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

First, he met with Rabab Fatima the UN Deputy Secretary General, and High Representative of the United Nations for the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries, and small island developing states (UNOHRLLS).

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the UN and its institutions, and about Azerbaijan’s participation in projects implemented in the humanitarian field, aid provided to the least developed countries, and aid programs for about 130 countries.

Besides that, Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information about the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, including the efforts made by our country in the direction of advancing the peace agenda, and also informed about the Armenian provocations.

Rabab Fatima spoke about the work done by the organization led by her in order to solve the problems faced by least-developed and landlocked countries. She expressed her belief that the large-scale projects implemented with the initiative and support of Azerbaijan will increase the transport capabilities of the landlocked countries of the region, and will make a substantial contribution to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It was stated that Azerbaijan's aid programs are important.

Later, Jeyhun Bayramov met with Dima Al-Khatib the new Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation.

The meeting discussed the role of aid in technological, social protection, healthcare, education, and other fields in the least developed countries, as well as the possibilities of cooperation in providing aid in this direction.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information about the aid provided by Azerbaijan to the least developed countries. He spoke about the scholarship programs for the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation provided by Azerbaijan.

In addition, the minister gave information about the post-conflict situation in the region, Azerbaijan’s peace-building steps, the normalization of relations with Armenia, the restoration and construction works in the liberated territories, and the ongoing mine threats. At the same time, the minister informed the other side about Armenia's provocations and obstacles to the peace process.

Furthermore, both the meetings were followed by discussion of other issues of mutual interest.

