Azerbaijani army holds combat training sessions for mortar units [VIDEO]

3 March 2023 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Combat training sessions of the Azerbaijan Army's mortar units were held in accordance with the combat training plan for 2023, approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

The mortar units fulfilled the tasks on shooting exercises and destroyed the designated targets with high accuracy.

The tasks set in the classes, which were conducted by taking into account the advanced combat experience, were successfully accomplished.

