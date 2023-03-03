NAM Contact Group summit-level meeting in response to Covid-19 ends in Baku [PHOTO]

3 March 2023 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

A final session of the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to Covid-19, chaired by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, ended in Baku, Azernews reports.

The head of the New Caledonia delegation in Baku, Mickael Forrest, addressed the session and lashed out at France's colonial position. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, France pressured New Caledonia to hold a third referendum on the status of the island in December 2021, Forrest said.

He underscored the importance of creating, within the framework of the decolonization committee, the conditions for dialogue with a view to restoring the full sovereignty of the local population.

"As you know, the Pacific region is also a geostrategic zone for the major states of the world. The Non-Aligned Movement is an important platform for us in terms of continuing to inform the countries of the world about the situation in our country. We hope that the day will come when New Caledonia regains sovereignty and independence," Forrest said, highly appreciating the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the NAM.

Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Olga Algayerova, Director General of the International Organization for Migration António Vitorino, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, Secretary General of the Meeting on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Khusrav Noziri, and Chairman of the NAM Youth Network Ordukhan Gahramanzade noted that the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of multilateral cooperation.

All states are called upon to ensure the sustainability of such cooperation, therefore the Non-Aligned Movement is a favorable platform for discussing global issues.

The consequences of the pandemic were brought to attention, and it was stated that a third of the world’s population still hasn’t received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition, it was pointed out that the world is not immune from new pandemics in the future, so humanity must be prepared for potential pandemics and their possible consequences.

The speakers highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s chairmanship and underscored that numerous initiatives were put forward during Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the movement

The minister, expressing his gratitude to the participants, stressed that the member states of the movement, regardless of history, politics, and culture, consolidated around common principles.

Jeyhun Bayramov said that the summit became a real example of solidarity, cooperation, and multilateralism.

He mentioned that productive meetings and discussions on important issues on the agenda were held within the framework of the summit. Moreover, the minister noted that Azerbaijan demonstrated leadership in solving a number of urgent tasks during the period of chairmanship in the NAM.

He emphasized that despite the term of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization ending this year, Azerbaijan will continue to assist the NAM and cooperate with it.

In conclusion of the Baku summit, a final document was adopted. With this, the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group on fighting against Covid-19 came to an end.

