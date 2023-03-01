Pakistani publication covers Khojaly genocide

1 March 2023 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani newspaper “Pakistan Observer” carries a report about the heinous massacre carried out by Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly city on the night of February 25-26, 1992. The brutal ethnic cleansing in Khojaly killed 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

According to the article, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov has acknowledged the country’s support for Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war and noted Azerbaijan’s appreciation of Pakistan “as it was the first country to recognize Khojaly genocide", Azernews reports.

The article also pointed out that a seminar on “Khojaly Genocide” was organized by the Youth Advocacy Network and The Dayspring in collaboration with the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s Eurasian regional Centre (ICYF-ERC) and the School of Politics and International Relations. The purpose of the seminar was to discuss the causes and impacts of the conflicts in the OIC region. This also marked the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide. The seminar mostly focused on “Humanitarian Tragedies” in OIC geography with special reference to Khojaly Genocide.

The article emphasized that the Azerbaijani diplomat noted that the Armenian military-political leadership continued its crimes against the civilian population and innocent people of Azerbaijan during the Great Patriotic War as well and this was due to the fact that the perpetrators of massacres such as the Khojaly genocide were left unpunished.

Besides that, Farhadov prayed for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir soon and emphasized that UN Security Council resolutions should be implemented on Kashmir.

As reported in the article, Prof Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Director SPIR, QAU, Islamabad, Ambassador (R) Salahuddin Choudhry, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Kingdom, Mushaal Mulllik, Human Rights activist and advocate from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Asim Nawaz Abbasi, Founder of the Dayspring also spoke at the event.

