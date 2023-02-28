Azerbaijan & Ukraine eye prospects for dev't of bilateral co-op [PHOTO]

28 February 2023 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Head of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Vladimir Kreydenko discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, further expansion of relations in various spheres, as well as regional security issues.

According to Azernews, during the meeting, it was emphasized that the current political dialogue plays a crucial role in the development of relations between the two countries based on the principles of international law, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders.

The sides highlighted the role of the activities of the inter-parliamentary friendship groups operating in Azerbaijani Milli Majlis and Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada in the expansion of bilateral ties.

Azerbaijani minister also informed the other party in detail about the steps taken by the country towards the implementation of the peace agenda in the region and the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In turn, Kreydenko expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and people for their position and the humanitarian aid provided.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Noting that, the visit of the Ukrainian official coincided with the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz